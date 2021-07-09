Advertisement

Williams County seeking input on parks master plan

(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williams County’s Parks Department is looking for public input to determine long-term plans for its sites.

For the first time ever, the park board decided to create a master plan that would help create goals and objectives that would meet the needs of the community. They have partnered with WSB Engineering to help them in the planning process. Director Jeremy Ludlum says he wants everyone’s input, whether it be good, or bad.

“I’m hoping people get online and go to the Williams County Parks website and fill out our survey. Give your information about what you want, what you don’t like about what we have and just try to get as much information as we can to make the parks better,” said Ludlum.

The master plan is a living document that will shape the direction the parks board goes moving forward. Ludlum said taking the survey is easy and will be important for the department to determine the future.

“These opinions are going to be what base a lot of our path over the next five to 10 years, so we want to get input and see what people want,” said Ludlum.

You can take the survey online at williamsnd.com.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandan woman dies in vehicle collision on Memorial Highway
North Dakota gas prices
Gas prices are going up, but that’s nothing to worry about
Erik Rod
Minot murder trial faces further delays
(Source: AP)
Early uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus in North Dakota
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby

Latest News

Jeffery Baker
Bismarck man charged with 12 counts of burglary
Two suspects in custody in connection with Minot jewelry store burglary
day of caring
United Way’s Day of Caring still looking for volunteers
These days, a map on your phone is the go-to, leaving behind the old-style printed versions.
Driving Forward: NDDOT unveils new road map for phone-savvy drivers