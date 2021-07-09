Williams County seeking input on parks master plan

WILLISTON, N.D. - Williams County’s Parks Department is looking for public input to determine long-term plans for its sites.

For the first time ever, the park board decided to create a master plan that would help create goals and objectives that would meet the needs of the community. They have partnered with WSB Engineering to help them in the planning process. Director Jeremy Ludlum says he wants everyone’s input, whether it be good, or bad.

“I’m hoping people get online and go to the Williams County Parks website and fill out our survey. Give your information about what you want, what you don’t like about what we have and just try to get as much information as we can to make the parks better,” said Ludlum.

The master plan is a living document that will shape the direction the parks board goes moving forward. Ludlum said taking the survey is easy and will be important for the department to determine the future.

“These opinions are going to be what base a lot of our path over the next five to 10 years, so we want to get input and see what people want,” said Ludlum.

You can take the survey online at williamsnd.com.

