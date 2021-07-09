Advertisement

United Way’s Day of Caring still looking for volunteers

day of caring
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Way’s Day of Caring is a little over a month away and the non-profit is still looking for volunteers. The annual event aims to connect people with community projects in need of extra help. United Way says there’s a lot of ground to make up after last year’s pandemic driven low numbers.

“Our goal is over a thousand volunteers and so right now we have a little over a hundred signed up but now that it’s about a month away we’re really pushing that volunteer recruitment”, said Sydney Helgeson a Volunteer Coordinator with United Way.

For a list of projects that still need help and links click here. Hyperlink: https://www.msaunitedway.org/doc

