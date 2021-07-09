Advertisement

Two suspects in custody in connection with Minot jewelry store burglary

(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Two suspects in a burglary of a Minot jewelry store last week are in custody in Devils Lake.

Minot Police said 25-year-old Trevon Oneal Anderson and 26-year-old Jorge Stetafin Mendoza, Jr., were taken into custody following a pursuit Devils Lake Police Department.

Minot Police investigators told Your News Leader they fled from a traffic stop. Police said they found stolen items from the burglary and other evidence that connected to two with the crime. Both men will face charges of theft of property, burglary, criminal mischief and wearing a mask during commission of a criminal offense.

Both suspects are being held at the Lake Region Correctional Center.

