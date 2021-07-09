Advertisement

Remembering Sgt. Kenner ten years later

Sgt. Kenner
Sgt. Kenner(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a decade since Bismarck police lost Sergent Steven Kenner in the line of duty.

On the evening of July 8th, 2011, Kenner was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on East Broadway Avenue.

Ten years later, the department continues to recognize Kenner’s sacrifice.

Police Chief Dave Draovitch, who was the shift lieutenant that night, says he remembers Kenner as a good man with a “heart of gold.” Draovitch adds that the anniversary is a reminder of the risk that officers take on to do their jobs.

“He was responding to a domestic dispute. That’s something our officers respond to many times a day, sadly, and those are some of the most dangerous things that they’re asked to do because you are going into somebody else’s home, and you don’t know if they have weapons and those kinds of things. It’s always on the backs of everybody’s minds,” said Draovitch.

The man who killed Kenner is serving a life sentence without possibility for parole.

Bismarck police say Sgt. Kenner holds a special place in their hearts and will always be remembered for going above and beyond for the community.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana
Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man
Nichole Egeberg
Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration

Latest News

Preventing blue-green algae
It’s been six years since Job Service ND peaked at more than 18,000 online job openings
North Dakota gas prices
Gas prices are going up, but that’s nothing to worry about
(Source: AP)
Early uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus in North Dakota