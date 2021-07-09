Remembering Sgt. Kenner ten years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a decade since Bismarck police lost Sergent Steven Kenner in the line of duty.

On the evening of July 8th, 2011, Kenner was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call on East Broadway Avenue.

Ten years later, the department continues to recognize Kenner’s sacrifice.

Police Chief Dave Draovitch, who was the shift lieutenant that night, says he remembers Kenner as a good man with a “heart of gold.” Draovitch adds that the anniversary is a reminder of the risk that officers take on to do their jobs.

“He was responding to a domestic dispute. That’s something our officers respond to many times a day, sadly, and those are some of the most dangerous things that they’re asked to do because you are going into somebody else’s home, and you don’t know if they have weapons and those kinds of things. It’s always on the backs of everybody’s minds,” said Draovitch.

The man who killed Kenner is serving a life sentence without possibility for parole.

Bismarck police say Sgt. Kenner holds a special place in their hearts and will always be remembered for going above and beyond for the community.

