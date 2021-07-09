Preventing blue-green algae

MINOT, N.D. – Blue-green algae can be a danger in some North Dakota’s lakes.

The algae is present in many of the lakes already, but needs certain conditions to bloom. That can be caused when fertilizer or nutrients from the soil runoff into the lake, and when the water is warmer.

North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality staff said that steps can be taken by landowners to prevent those nutrients and fertilizers from getting into the water.

“We can clean them, you know, clean them up over time by putting in some good management practices, having buffer strips around the lake, making sure there’s conservation practices on the land like cover crops,” said Jim Collins Jr., environmental scientist.

The algae blooms in still water and warm conditions. It’s expected to become more widespread towards the end of summer.

Related content:

State warns against harmful algal blooms during heat wave

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.