Police: Grand Forks man arrested for kidnapping a girl

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is now in jail after police say he abducted a girl.

GFPD says they were dispatched to the 900 block of Belmont Road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.

Through a preliminary investigation, it was found a man forced a girl into his vehicle and drove off.

Authorities say the girl was later found unharmed a short distance from the location of the alleged abduction.

The victim and other witnesses of the incident were able to give police a suspect and vehicle description.

The suspect was later identified as 52-year-old Rober Burr of Grand Forks and arrested without incident.

Burr is now facing one count of kidnapping, which is a class B felony.

Information has been turned over to the Grand Forks State’s Attorney for consideration of formal charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the reported abduction is encouraged to contact GFPD by calling 701-787-8000 or by submitting a tip on the department’s Facebook page or website.

