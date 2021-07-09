Plans to open Ethics Commission to new applicants next spring

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State’s young Ethics Commission renewed two of its founding members to another term.

The Commission was formed in 2019 with five members.

Each member is appointed to four-year terms, but three of them were given shorter ones to stagger their expiration dates.

Ward Koeser and Paul Richard were originally given two-year terms, but will start their first full ones in September.

Commission members self-imposed a two-term limit for themselves.

“That term limit is good and appropriate. My experience says continuity is great, but you do need new blood in there and I think that’ll establish that moving forward,” said Executive Director David Thiele.

The governor and Legislative leaders, who decides who sits on the Ethics Commission, said they will likely have a meeting next spring to discuss opening some of the seats to new applicants.

