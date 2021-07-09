Advertisement

New roundabout coming to Mandan

New Mandan roundabout
New Mandan roundabout(kfyr)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a new roundabout coming to Mandan.

It will be located at the Old Red Trail and Collins Ave intersection.

The Department of Transportation Project Engineer says this was needed because of the increase in traffic in the area.

“With all the increased housing up north here on 1806, traffic is picking up, plus with the addition of Walmart, and Sunset Drive exit becoming larger and more businesses, it’s just got to be a pretty darn busy intersection,” said North Dakota Department of Transportation Project Engineer Bernie Southam.

Southam says roughly 7,700 vehicles go through the intersection a day, but that’s not enough to warrant a traffic signal, but when it does, he says the roundabout will still function well.

