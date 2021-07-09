Advertisement

ND Highway Patrol says 48 people were cited for driving more than 100 mph in June

(kfyr)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says through June, 48 people were cited for driving at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. 

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas says the number surprised him, but it only reflects how many people were caught.

“We just want the driver to know that speed is a huge factor in crashes across the state”, said Kadrmas.

There were more than 5,600 traffic stops during the month of June.

