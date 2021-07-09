ND Attorney General issues split opinions on North Prairie Regional Water District

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued two opinions, one in favor and one against, after a citizen request reviews of actions of the North Prairie Regional Water District.

According to the first opinion, the citizen claimed that the water district discussed work performance and compensation for someone outside the scope of a public meeting on Jan. 21. However, Stenehjem disagreed, ruling the public was given proper notice of the meeting and there was no violation of law.

In a separate opinion, the citizen also claimed that the water district did not provide proper notice of a special meeting in March, and did not complete minutes for a 2019 meeting. Stenehjem upheld these claims, urging the district to review open meeting laws and ordering its members to update the meeting minutes from 2019.

The district serves roughly 4,800 customers, and hold board meetings the third Thursday of each month.

