Minot murder trial faces further delays

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have continued the trial for a Minot man charged with murder in the death of his wife last year.

Erik Rod faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod last May.

Her death was initially ruled as an accidental shooting, but after further investigation prosecutors charged the 43-year-old with murder, along with C-felony reckless endangerment.

He was supposed to stand trial in September, but the courts agreed to push it back during a hearing today Thursday.

A new trial date has not been set yet.

Rod faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the double-A felony charge.

