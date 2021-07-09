Minot murder trial faces further delays
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The courts have continued the trial for a Minot man charged with murder in the death of his wife last year.
Erik Rod faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod last May.
Her death was initially ruled as an accidental shooting, but after further investigation prosecutors charged the 43-year-old with murder, along with C-felony reckless endangerment.
He was supposed to stand trial in September, but the courts agreed to push it back during a hearing today Thursday.
A new trial date has not been set yet.
Rod faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the double-A felony charge.
