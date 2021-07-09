Advertisement

Minot murder trial faces further delays

Erik Rod
Erik Rod(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The courts have continued the trial for a Minot man charged with murder in the death of his wife last year.

Erik Rod faces a AA-felony murder charge in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod last May.

Her death was initially ruled as an accidental shooting, but after further investigation prosecutors charged the 43-year-old with murder, along with C-felony reckless endangerment.

He was supposed to stand trial in September, but the courts agreed to push it back during a hearing today Thursday.

A new trial date has not been set yet.

Rod faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the double-A felony charge.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana
Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man
Nichole Egeberg
Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration

Latest News

Food truck
Main Street Minute
Recycling
Recycling
Dickinson parks and rec
Dickinson parks and rec
Internet demand
Internet demand
Job openings
Job openings