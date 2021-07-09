Advertisement

Minot man who pleaded guilty in wife’s killing undergoes psych evaluation

Duell Clifton
Duell Clifton(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man who pleaded guilty to an AA felony murder charge in the death of his wife has undergone a psychological evaluation ahead of his sentencing.

Prosecutors charged 26-year-old Duell Clifton in the killing of his wife, 22-year-old Alytreus Clifton.

The evaluation was ordered following his guilty plea.

The state and the defense will review the results within the next two weeks.

Clifton will be sentenced July 26, depending on the results of the evaluation.

