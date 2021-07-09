Advertisement

Mandan woman dies in vehicle collision on Memorial Highway

(WWNY)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old woman from Mandan died in a crash Thursday afternoon on Memorial Highway.

State troopers say she was a passenger in a minivan that moved into the intersection of 3rd Street SE and Memorial when an oncoming truck hit them.

Authorities say the driver of that minivan fled and was later arrested and charged.

He had two other passengers who were treated for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

