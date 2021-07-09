Mandan man arrested in break-in, car fire incident

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man they say broke into a residence and set a car on fire.

Police say on Wednesday 38-year-old Michael Sloan used a ladder to climb into an apartment, threw items from the apartment off a balcony, and broke into a car at a different location. Court documents report that the car was then found engulfed in flames.

Police say Sloan admitted to his presence at each scene but said he did not set the car on fire.

Sloan is charged with burglary, endangering by fire or explosion, and theft among other charges.

