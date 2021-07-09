BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been six years since Job Service ND peaked at more than 18,000 online job openings.

Back in 2015, Job Service had roughly 19,000 openings due to the oil boom in the state.

We spoke with Job Service officials to see what the cause is for this year’s spike may be.

On average, 20 to 30 people use these computers at the Job Service ND Bismarck Workforce Center Monday a day to apply for the thousands of jobs on the job service website.

Hiring signs can be seen all throughout North Dakota, but despite the displays of help wanted, employers are having a hard time getting people in the door.

“We’ll have someone come in, and they’ll be like, “Oh yea I want to have a job, I want weekly pay” and they never show up. It’s cool if you don’t want money, you don’t want a job, but don’t waste my time trying to train you. I want someone who wants to work,” said Bismarck resident Ensley.

As the recruitment of employees continues, Job Service officials say there may be a reason for the just over 18,000 online job openings in June.

“I think it can just be attributed to our economy starting to grow again, and we’re seeing more and more businesses opening up, and businesses that have been here over the last five, ten, 15 years are again hiring,” said Job Service ND Workforce Services Director Phil Davis.

Among the 22 non-military major occupational groups, health care practitioners had the largest number of job openings at 3,214.

The transportation and material moving industry came in second with 1,657, and office and administrative support jobs were third with 1,564.

“We’re going to see these openings probably continue at that 18,000 mark over the next couple of months, and then once fall begins, some of our construction work goes away. Some of those openings because of the seasonality of those positions it will start to drop,” said Davis.

Job service officials say over the last six years they’ve been averaging about 14,000 openings per month.

Whether you’re looking for a job or trying to hire staff, say you can find all the resources you need on jobsnd.com.

