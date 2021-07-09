Humanities Scholar and Author Clay Jenkinson Promotes Book on the Future of the Bakken and North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - North Dakota humanities scholar and host of The Thomas Jefferson Hour Clay Jenkinson visited Williston Friday to promote his new book, which he says brings up the big questions about the future of North Dakota.

Jenkinson says his hope is that the book, The Language of Cottonwoods, starts statewide discussion on North Dakotans, their values, and where the state is headed. He believes the state is at a crossroads as family farms, the backbone of North Dakota, are slowly transforming into more industrialized agriculture. He worries this change could accelerate state outmigration and damage rural areas.

“It will have a corrosive effect on small town life because these small towns exist to support farms and when there are no people living on the farms anymore, these towns are going to empty out even more than they have been,” Jenkinson says.

Jenkinson argues the state should develop a new “homestead act,” which would make North Dakota a safe ground for young farmers.

Jenkinson says the takeaway of the book is that the state is currently on an unsustainable path, so he calls on the public to “reinvent themselves.” He says the diverseness of Williston thanks to the oil boom makes it a model for bringing in change and new ideas.

“North Dakotans are a little uneasy with some of that. I think we need to get more generous towards this because we’re not going to be able to sustain the North Dakota project from within our own DNA. We need new ideas, we need new perspectives, we need to be challenged, we need to be open to all of that,” he says.

The book also provides reflections on the good and bad of the oil boom and recommendations on ways to handle another boom better than last time.

