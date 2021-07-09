Gas prices are going up, but that’s nothing to worry about

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been mixed emotions at the pump recently.

“We’re having a great time out here, but I am getting tired of paying $3 plus a gallon for gas,” said Dale Costner, of North Carolina.

For the first time since 2014, the average gas price in North Dakota hit three dollars per gallon Thursday. Experts say the rise in cost is fueled by a worldwide economy struggling to recover from the COVID crisis.

“Oil producers are a little cautious on bringing too much oil to market not knowing what the demand might look like globally, going forward,” said Gene Ladoucer, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.

In addition to the delayed pandemic recovery, this time of year traditionally forces a rise in fuel prices due to increased demand anyway.

“Gasoline prices have been the seasonal advance we see every year when we go from spring into summertime when the driving picks up versus the winter. And the current pricing of gasoline is not a surprise,” said Eugene Graner, the President of Heartland Investor Services.

Ladoucer agrees. He said last year’s lower prices were out of the ordinary. People we talked to echoed that sentiment.

“We spend $4 for a cup of coffee, I don’t understand people freaking out about $3 for a gallon of gas,” said Jill Carter.

Some good news: they don’t expect prices to increase by more than a nickel or so for the foreseeable future.

