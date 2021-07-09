BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of the racing highlights of the summer in Western North Dakota, the Dakota Classic Modified Tour.

I remember talking with John Gartner in 1990 about an idea he had to put together a circuit feature mods.

The 32nd edition of the tour begin this weekend in Jamestown. For the second year in a row, COVID-19 protocols prohibit the stop in Canada to take place, so Minot is hosting the night usually reserved for Estevan.

“With a two night show, you need adequate parking, you need all of the stuff that is required for a big show coming in and not all of the small tracks can do that. But, Minot has the State Fairgrounds, that works good. There is only a couple/three that can handle a doubleheader anymore, so we’re happy that they decided hey let’s do two on them,” said John Gartner, Dakota Classic Modified Tour director,

The Tour begins in Jamestown on Saturday. Then the two nights at Nodak Speedway, then it’s onto Williston and Dickinson before championship night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on July 15. Six nights in six days seems to be the best format.

Gartner said: “We tried different scenarios over the years. We went seven one year and that’s just too long. You can’t go two weekends it seems like, but six nights seems to work the best. We start with a weekend, and we end before the next weekend starts so the guys can all get home, because we got guys coming from now 15 U.S. states, so they’re from all over, and they want to get home to do their weekly racing too; our local guys included.”

Austin Arneson of Fargo is the defending champion.

