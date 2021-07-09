Advertisement

BSC Athletic Director Buster Gilliss retiring after 30 Years

Bismarck State College
Bismarck State College(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 9, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a press release Friday morning, it was announced that after 30 years at Bismarck State College as a head coach and athletic director, Buster Gilliss is stepping down.

Originally from New Rockford, N.D., and graduated from Parshall High School, Gilliss attended the University of Jamestown and lettered in basketball and track.

Prior to coaching at BSC, Gilliss made coaching and athletic director stops at UND and NDSU-Bottineau.

Gilliss began as the head coach of the BSC Men’s Basketball program in 1991, leading the Mystics to 11 Regional and District titles, including three National Tournament appearances.

In 21 years as head coach, he compiled a 551-399 overall record.

Gilliss was inducted into the NJCAA Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. His retirement is effective immediately.

