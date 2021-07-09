Bismarck man charged with 12 counts of burglary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is charged with 12 counts of burglary for breaking into apartment buildings in Bismarck.

Bismarck police say Jeffery Baker, 33, used pliers and a screwdriver to break into locked apartment complexes to access common areas.

Court documents report that Baker admitted to figuring out lock box codes and entering the buildings between October and December of 2020.

A criminal summons has been issued to Baker.

Baker also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of burglary and various other charges for breaking into Mandan apartment buildings during the same time frame. For these incidents, he was sentenced to two years supervised probation.

