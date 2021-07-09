Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Minot homicide case

Kamauri Kennedy
Kamauri Kennedy(Kamauri Kennedy)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – Some breaking news in a death investigation Friday in Minot—a person of interest in the case now has warrants out for murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Minot Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kamauri Kennedy for murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Domonique Kelley, of Minot.

Kennedy is described as a black male who is 6′1″, 220 lbs.

Police have confirmed Kennedy has ties to the victim and was last seen in the Detroit, Mich., area.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to The Minot Police department at 852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

