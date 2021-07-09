BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summer is a dangerous time for young drivers. The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to as the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers.

Thirty percent of traffic deaths involving teen drivers occur during this time. That’s why, if you have a teen driver, it’s important to teach them the risks and prepare them to drive safely.

Earning a driver’s license is a big step for young people. While they have a break from school, teenagers drive to summer jobs and to meet up with their friends.

“It definitely gives you the sense of freedom, and it’s definitely useful too so you don’t have to wait around for other rides and stuff,” said Clare Tamisiea.

As high schoolers take to the roadways, traffic deaths involving teens increase dramatically. One reason for this is simply that there are more teens driving. But that’s not the only reason.

“I think the biggest issue is probably just inexperience all around,” said Sergeant Wade Kadrmas.

According to data from the American Automobile Association, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers ages 16-19. They are 3 times more likely than drivers who are 20 and older to be killed in a crash. Luckily, there are steps parents and teens can take to prevent crashes.

“Our advice to parents is to understand what the biggest risks are and then to create rules. And then to spend plenty of time riding with your teen, to identify areas where they could use some additional experience. The quicker they gain experience in various driving environments, the safer they’re going to be,” said Gene Ladoucer.

LaDoucer also said, the biggest risks teen drivers face are other teen passengers, driving at night, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding, distractions caused by cell phones, and impaired driving.

I’m told that risk increases dramatically when other teens are in the car, and decreases when an adult is in the car. For more information on safe driving strategies, visit visionzero.nd.gov

