State files lawsuit against Federal Government over mineral rights

ND Files Lawsuit against Federal Government
ND Files Lawsuit against Federal Government(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government on Wednesday, claiming the government unlawfully canceled auctions of public mineral rights.

The lawsuit was also filed against the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The suit states that BLM canceled the scheduled auctions of oil and gas leases without following legal guidelines, which disrupted the state’s programs for managing its resources.

Attorney General Wayne Stenejhem said the auction cancellations will cost the state over $80 million in lost revenue, and could grow into the billions if the BLM ruling isn’t reversed.

In a statement, Stenehjem said, “I have taken this action to protect North Dakota’s economy, the jobs of our hard-working citizens, and North Dakota’s rights to control its own natural resources.”

State warns against harmful algal blooms during heat wave
Williston experiencing record boom in new and expanding businesses in 2021
Bismarck business teaches kids gun safety
