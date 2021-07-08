Sports Spotlight - Kennedy Blair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kennedy Blair figured she would be wearing green & white when she won a national championship, but U.N.D. cut women’s hockey so Kennedy’s path to the title went through Mercyhurst before she grad transferred to Wisconsin.

Blair’s national title came as a goaltender wearing the red and white of the Badgers. Today, the former Bismarck Blizzard standout is this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Even months after the fact, Blair still can’t get over that she’s a national champion which is truly a dream come true for her.

“The national title is something I dreamed about since I was little and obviously wanted to do. At Wisconsin, I wanted to do that. So, I’m hoping that when I go back this upcoming year we can go back-to-back,” said Blair.

Blair is taking advantage of a rare opportunity provided by the pandemic as all winter athletes were given the option of an extra year of eligibility from the NCAA. Blair says the odd season last year was one of the big reasons she wanted to come back.

“Only playing 21 games out of 36 usually and then only playing conference games as well. It did feel different this year, the national championship and just like games of course. Doing well in the regular season games, playoffs, and then hopefully bring home another title,” said Blair.

Joining Blair for the ride to another title is another Bismarck native Britta Curl whom Blair says has been a key supporter for her.

“Playing with her, she helped me get used to the program, the area, all that. It really did help that she was there because she’s been there for a few years now. So it was an easy transition with her,” said Blair.

Feeling comfortable in her new home away from home has only made the six-year senior more driven in now her true final season.

“Obviously win another national championship, but earn higher honors as an All-American and All WCHA team. That’s something I want to work on this year but also just win a regular-season championship, playoff championship, and just the whole thing with my teammates,” said Blair.

Blair was also a three-time All-State catcher for the Demons fastpitch softball team when she was in high school.

