Advertisement

Python found ‘alive and well’ in Louisiana mall after missing for days

Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Blue Zoo Baton Rouge has confirmed that Cara, a 12-foot Burmese python that went missing earlier this week inside the Mall of Louisiana, has been found “alive and well,” according to WAFB.

The snake, which was found inside of a wall in the mall around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, had been housed inside a glass enclosure inside a business called Blue Zoo, located inside a former Hollister clothing store.

Workers there said Wednesday they have evidence showing the snake was in their ceiling at some point. They called in plumbers and an air-conditioning company to assist in their search alongside staff from the Mall of Louisiana.

The 150-pound snake was missing for nearly 30 hours before the incident was reported to authorities, records released Wednesday afternoon show.

Mall authorities said the public was never in danger from the snake, which is used for public demonstrations and is often handled by children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Nichole Egeberg
Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration
Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

Latest News

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Julian Boyce, 14, gets a hug from his mother, Satrina...
COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide, expose severe inequities
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2020, file photo, Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in Stamford, Conn....
Opioid giant Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy exit plan gains steam with OK from more states
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Japan's Naomi Osaka walks into Margaret Court Arena...
Naomi Osaka says Michelle Obama, others reached out after stepping away for mental health
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested