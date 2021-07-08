Advertisement

Minot recycling transfer facility plan approved

By John Salling
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot hopes to offer a curbside recycling program to residents in the next couple of years.

The transfer facility plan was approved this week by the Minot City Council and is going for bid.

The Minot landfill is filling up and about 60% of residents surveyed wanted a recycling option.

“Will go a long way in improving the situation if we recycle that’ll reduce significantly our need for landfill space,” said Stephan Podrygula, Minot alderman.

A recycling sorting facility was estimated to cost upwards of $10 million to build. Staff said they believe the city would struggle to recycle enough to pay back operating costs.

“We’re not in the center of a large population center so we’d have to get materials from quite a ways around outside of Minot. While it’s technically feasible, it’s not easy,” said Jason Sorenson, Minot Public Works.

They opted instead for a transfer facility that is planned to be built down the road from the Trinity Health Medical Campus. It’s a spot to collect recyclables from across the city to ship out, and costs less than $3 million to build.

“We basically, I think, had a general plan as to what recycling would look like. The big piece of the plan that’s missing is once we collect the waste here in the city of Minot then that waste needs to get transported to Minneapolis,” said Sorenson.

They said they hope to start work in 2022 and launch the program sometime in the spring of 2023.

In 2017 the Minot landfill accepted nearly 121,000 tons of waste.

In Mandan in 2020 they recycled just under 1,000 tons of material.

