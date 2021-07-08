Minot educator among finalists for 2022 ND Teacher of the Year

MINOT, N.D. – Four North Dakota educators have been selected as finalists for the 2022 State teacher of the year award, including a teacher from the Magic City.

First grade teacher Heather Ell from John Hoeven Elementary now has a chance at the state title.

Ell has more than 10 years of experience and has earned local teacher of the year honors twice.

She took home the title at the city and county levels in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Ell now says she hopes to set a good example for the state.

“I’m super honored to be recognized alongside of these great educators. I wish them all the luck in the world and I know we’re all here for the same reason, for the kids and I look forward to collaborating with them in the future,” said Ell.

Four educators were selected as finalists. They include: -Bret Dockter, a sixth-grade teacher at Harvey Elementary School; -Shari Jerde, a teacher of business education and family and consumer science at Grand Forks Community High School; -Matt Nielson, an 11th- and 12th-grade science teacher at Valley City High School; and -Heather Ell, from Minot. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said the finalists will be interviewed by an eight-member selection committee and the winner will be announced Sept. 30.

The last two North Dakota Teachers of the Year have come from Minot.

Sunnyside Elementary’s Sara Medalen took the title in 2020, and Jim Hill Middle School’s Kristi Reinke earned the title for this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.