Main Street Minute: Son of a Brunch rolls into Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A new food truck is making its rounds in the Magic City, serving up brunch!

Many say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and Son of a Brunch is making it fast and delicious.

“When I come by, they have it ready for me when I drive up, and they treat me like family. Who wouldn’t breakfast from family, right?” said Kevin Burckhard, a customer.

The truck’s been open only a week, but it is already stirring up quite a buzz.

“I’ve never tried it before, but I had a friend that recommended me, like he’s said its pretty good breakfast, and I wake up early cause I usually like to work out before I start the day. So, they said it was pretty good, so I decided to give it a try,” said another customer, Varfee Kanneh.

Owners Ashlie and Lee Drummelsmith said breakfast has always been a passion.

“We are just die-hard fans of breakfast foods so this is a chance, an opportunity, I think a lot of people are going to get behind it. So, we went with it and we’ve been working on it. I bought the truck back in late December and we have been planning ever since, working on recipes and what not. So far, we’re thinking the community is loving it,” said Lee Drummelsmith.

From breakfast burritos to sandwiches, the menu has something for everyone, and won’t hurt your wallet.

“We have some massive sandwiches, huge bang for your buck! A couple of the most popular ones we have, the ‘Gain Train’ for sure. We have a homemade signature chipotle aioli sauce we put on top of it. It’s got about 60 grams of protein on it, it’s been a huge crowd pleaser, it’s a massive sandwich,” said Drummelsmith.

Son of a Brunch offers the Magic City something different.

“There are breakfast places and places you can get a breakfast sandwich, but maybe not a place where you can get a hand crafted breakfast sandwich handed to you when you drive up, so I think they will be very successful,” said Burckhard.

Many people are coming back for more.

“I think nine times out of 10, I will want to come back, I think I will like it. It’s early breakfast morning, you know like early in the morning when you want something to eat and grab fast, just come here really quick,” said Kanneh.

They serve up a different style of brunch in the Magic City.

Son of Brunch will be parked in front of Sherwin Williams on 20th Avenue SW for a few weeks from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

For more info on where the truck is, visit their Facebook page.

