Firefighter Combat Challenge coming to Bismarck this weekend

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters from across the Midwest are converging on Bismarck this week for the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

The traveling competition travels the world putting firefighters through an obstacle course featuring five-story tower, fire hose accuracy, and carrying fellow injured firefighters. Organizers say it gives them the chance to show off their skills and compete for a spot in a national tournament and bragging rights.

“The support that you get out here from the firefighters and their families and the communities for the first responders for what they do. It’s great sitting in the background, because when I dial 9-1-1, the come running. But the amount of work that you have to do and what the departments have to do to keep our community safe is amazing,” Firefighter Combat Challenge Operations Manager Todd Shelton said.

The competition starts at 1 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Bismarck Event Center, and is free to spectators. There’s also a kids challenge for ages 5 - 12 on Saturday morning.

Information can be found at: https://www.bismarckeventcenter.com/events/2021/firefighter-combat-challenge

