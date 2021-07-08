Advertisement

Early uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus in North Dakota

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Centers for Disease Control is warning about a national rise in a respiratory infection.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV is common in the fall and winter, but doctors are seeing cases increase now.

The CDC says RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Sanford Health doctors in Bismarck say cases typically peak right after Christmas but they are seeing cases now.

“People weren’t traveling, so we weren’t spreading viruses between communities. It definitely was part of masks, people weren’t coughing on each other, they weren’t spreading viruses nearly as much and so now that we’re traveling, we’re taking away the masks the viruses that were used to are coming back,” said Sanford Health Bismarck Pediatrician Dr. Vanessa Nelson.

The CDC says RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, the inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age in the United States.

Dr. Nelson says washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes are way to help prevent the spread of RSV.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County
Crime tape and law enforcement can be seen around Maggie's Farm on the outskirts of Manitou...
4-year-old shot and killed while dad shops inside a marijuana dispensary
Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana
Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man
Nichole Egeberg
Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration

Latest News

Preventing blue-green algae
It’s been six years since Job Service ND peaked at more than 18,000 online job openings
North Dakota gas prices
Gas prices are going up, but that’s nothing to worry about
Sgt. Kenner
Remembering Sgt. Kenner ten years later