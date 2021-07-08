Early uptick in Respiratory Syncytial Virus in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Centers for Disease Control is warning about a national rise in a respiratory infection.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV is common in the fall and winter, but doctors are seeing cases increase now.

The CDC says RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

Sanford Health doctors in Bismarck say cases typically peak right after Christmas but they are seeing cases now.

“People weren’t traveling, so we weren’t spreading viruses between communities. It definitely was part of masks, people weren’t coughing on each other, they weren’t spreading viruses nearly as much and so now that we’re traveling, we’re taking away the masks the viruses that were used to are coming back,” said Sanford Health Bismarck Pediatrician Dr. Vanessa Nelson.

The CDC says RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis, the inflammation of the small airways in the lung, and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age in the United States.

Dr. Nelson says washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes are way to help prevent the spread of RSV.

