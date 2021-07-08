Dickinson Parks and Rec wants you to get outside!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - July is Parks and Recreation Month. To celebrate it, park staff in Dickinson are encouraging residents to get outside. Children and adults were at Patterson Lake Recreation Area early Thursday.

It’s one of the park’s local Pastor Joe Natwick wanted to show his family. “Our parks were at the top of the list of places to bring our relatives,” said Pastor Joe Natwick, Dickinson.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation staff were also there early, preparing for a community beach party.

“Everybody can kind of park where they’re comfortable and then they’re able to set up and build sand castles,” said Alissa Karsky, program supervisor.

Alissa Karsky says it’s one of the ways they’re celebrating Parks and Recreation Month. With free events like this and a weekly bandshell concert series, the group hopes people of all ages and backgrounds, can enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s a way to still enjoy a beautiful summer and what we have to offer here without even having to travel very far,” said Karsky.

And, with a short summer season, it’s important to take advantage of it while you can.

“We live in North Dakota so we only get so many months of sunshine and warmth,” said Pastor Natwick.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation wants you to post pictures and videos of your experiences at their events with #dickinsonparks. At the end of this month they will give out prizes for some of those posts.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.