Bismarck business teaches kids gun safety

By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Competitive shooting is a little intimidating. But that’s why Mark Sandness, owner and operator of Capital City Sporting Clays, has developed a program to teach lifelong gun safety and marksmanship skills to kids 17 and under.

He knows they’ll have fun while learning how to handle a shotgun.

“They hit their first clay and they smile ‘til the next week,” said Sandness.

Shooting isn’t limited to kids though, it’s an activity the whole family can enjoy.

“It’s a really cool activity to get involved in as a family. We really like it,” said Emily Risty, a volunteer for Capital City Young Guns.

Capital City Sporting Clays was founded 26 years ago and there’s never been an accident. That’s because Mark’s program makes sure to follow the rules of safety first, fun second, and marksmanship third.

According to Mark, “A shooting range is one of the safest places to be at.”

Capital City Sporting Clays offers skeet, trap, five stand and sporting clays, as well as leagues that are available to participate in for most of the year.

Capital City Sporting Clays offers lessons for kids on Wednesday evenings starting at 6. For more information, visit them on Facebook or at ccsclays.com.

