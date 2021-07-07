Advertisement

Velva bridge is closer to construction

velva bridge
velva bridge(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The bridge in Velva that collapsed last year in October, sending one person to the hospital for injuries, is getting through the planning stages and is almost ready to start construction.

The bridge, which crosses part of the Souris River, will be completed and financed by Ward County, even though part of it is in McHenry County.

Roughly $1.6 million will come from federal aid and $400,000 will come from the county.

The bridge will have a 32-foot top compared to 17-feet with the previous bridge.

Final plans will be submitted in the upcoming months and the project is still on track for being completed in middle to late 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal car crash
Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County
Zebra Mussels
Zebra Mussels discovered in Twin Lakes
North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota National Guard to support southwest border
Photo Credits - Carla Jean Falcon-Grile
Crews in Williston battle fire near fairgrounds late Saturday Night
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Minot City Council
Minot recycling transfer facility goes to bid
Minot landfill
Minot landfill study denied
Minot K9 Lois to retire
Future road projects in Ward County