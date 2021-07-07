Velva bridge is closer to construction

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The bridge in Velva that collapsed last year in October, sending one person to the hospital for injuries, is getting through the planning stages and is almost ready to start construction.

The bridge, which crosses part of the Souris River, will be completed and financed by Ward County, even though part of it is in McHenry County.

Roughly $1.6 million will come from federal aid and $400,000 will come from the county.

The bridge will have a 32-foot top compared to 17-feet with the previous bridge.

Final plans will be submitted in the upcoming months and the project is still on track for being completed in middle to late 2022.

