Testing and Validation underway for drone network in northwest North Dakota

WILLISTON, N.D. - With initial groundwork and construction completed, officials are moving forward with the next step towards developing a drone network system.

North Dakota’s UAS network, Vantis, is now testing and validating its network, making sure that drones will be able to operate without interfering with manned aircraft.

The company is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to prove the safety and reliability of the network.

Executive Director of Northern Plains Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site Nicholas Flom says drones have plenty of applications in northwestern North Dakota, including with rural healthcare such as McKenzie County Healthcare Systems.

“If that’s getting medications out to people more efficiently, giving lab samples distributed, we got a pretty good reception thus far of the different types of cases that we’ll be able to use and support out there,” says Flom.

Flom adds the network can greatly improve safety for oil and gas operations, like pipeline inspections.

“Those are great use cases that right now are being done sometimes with traditional manned airplanes flying at low and slow altitudes, which can be very dangerous,” says Flom.

Flom says testing will continue throughout the summer and he is hoping to move to commercial use as early as the end of this year.

