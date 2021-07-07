Advertisement

Sec. of State Al Jaeger to retire in 2022

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Secretary of State Al Jaeger personally confirmed with Your News Leader that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

He will retire at the end of his term in 2022 as the second-longest serving secretary of state in North Dakota history. He’s second only to Ben Meier who served from 1955 - 1988.

He has overseen and codified the work of 15 legislative sessions.

Jaeger said he’s never wanted to be anything other than Secretary of State.

“In many states, the Secretary of State’s Office is sometimes considered a steppingstone to a higher office. I have never wanted to be anything else as to a different position,” Jaeger said.

When Jaeger first took office, the Secretary of State didn’t have a website. He has since overseen many modernizations of the office, including the installation of a real-time election tracker, as well as recently signed a package of election bills which aimed at updating North Dakota’s election code.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal car crash
Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County
Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County
North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota National Guard to support southwest border
Nichole Egeberg
Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration
Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man

Latest News

Officials are searching by land and by air Wednesday for a grizzly suspected of killing a woman...
Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town
ND Today Adopt A Pet, Ezekiel
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Ezekiel
Biz & Brews 2021 Series
Biz & Brews 2021 Series
All About ASK Fitness
All About ASK Fitness