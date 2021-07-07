Sec. of State Al Jaeger to retire in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Secretary of State Al Jaeger personally confirmed with Your News Leader that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

He will retire at the end of his term in 2022 as the second-longest serving secretary of state in North Dakota history. He’s second only to Ben Meier who served from 1955 - 1988.

He has overseen and codified the work of 15 legislative sessions.

Jaeger said he’s never wanted to be anything other than Secretary of State.

“In many states, the Secretary of State’s Office is sometimes considered a steppingstone to a higher office. I have never wanted to be anything else as to a different position,” Jaeger said.

When Jaeger first took office, the Secretary of State didn’t have a website. He has since overseen many modernizations of the office, including the installation of a real-time election tracker, as well as recently signed a package of election bills which aimed at updating North Dakota’s election code.

