BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re in a boat, a dead battery can leave you dead in the water.

We continue our silver anniversary season of Pro’s Pointers, with Johnnie re-visiting a topic he discussed in 2006. The difference now is the type of batteries available have expanded quite a bit since then.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame said: “Let’s talk about my modern-day fishing boat. On the bow, I have a 36-volt trolling motor with enough power to move a 22-foot boat. Inside the boat, I have four sonar units that look more like widescreen TVs than they do depth finders and, on the transom, I have a 400-horsepower motor that has to start when I turn the key. Having enough battery power is absolutely critical.”

Johnnie (from 2006) said, “Not only is it important to start with a good set of batteries, but maintenance is key for opium performance.”

Candle adds: “Maintenance will depend on the type of batteries you’re using. It’s important to have the correct charger for a specific battery. Flooded wet cell, AGM and lithium batteries all have specific needs.”

Johnnie (from 2006), “And one last piece of advice think about what you’re going to do if those batteries fail.”

Candle, “In lieu of jumper cables, modern-day technology allows me to carry a booster pack that fits right in my glove box. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

