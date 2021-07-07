Preparations underway for ND Country Fest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This summer is marking a return to normalcy for many people. Major events and North Dakota traditions are making a comeback, and North Dakota Country Fest is among that list.

Pretty soon, the main stage for ND Country Fest will stand more than 50 feet tall.

Workers are putting the final touches on construction at the Morton County Fairgrounds.

Starting Thursday, thousands of country music fans will gather in New Salem for ND Country Fest 2021.

Like many other events, ND Country Fest was canceled in 2020. Organizers say they’re excited to be back.

“We refunded every single ticket purchaser, and started all over again for this show in 2021,” said Luke Shafer, ND Country Fest Founder.

Shafer says they’re expecting more than 10,000 fans each day of the festival, and ticket sales are up 40 percent from 2019.

“This is something that people need. They need to make those good memories and be together and just get out and enjoy life, and that’s what we’re here for,” said Shafer.

Vendors are also excited about the boost in business that large-scale events bring.

“We get exposed to a lot more people that normally wouldn’t come to see us, and it’s a great opportunity to meet new people,” said Sam Williams with Mabel’s All Day, a Bismarck-based food truck.

Williams says he expects to make more than 1,000 sandwiches for concert-goers this weekend.

Tickets for the music festival are still available if you’re interested in attending, and can be found at NDCountryFest.com, along with the full concert lineup.

Country Fest wraps up on Saturday with a performance from Dustin Lynch.

