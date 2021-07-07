North Dakota had more than 18,000 online job openings in June 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota had 18,017 online job openings in June 2021, according to a report sent out by the North Dakota Labor Market Information Center.

Among the 22 non-military major occupational groups, health care practitioners had the largest number of job openings at 3,214.

The transportation and material moving industry came in second with 1,657, and office and administrative support jobs were third with 1,564.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.