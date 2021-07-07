New Legacy Boys Swim Coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alex Lucy has been hired as the head coach for the boys swimming and diving program at Legacy High School.

Lucy is a Minot native and graduate of Minot High School where he was a former swimmer. He was a 3-time state champion and WDA senior athlete of the year in 2011.

Lucy replaces Thomas Wheeling who stepped down for personal and family reasons. Wheeling still leads the Saber girls swim program.

From 2012-2015, Lucy was the head coach for the boys and girls swim programs at Bismarck High School where the girls program broke multiple team records and saw their best team finishes since 1983. On the boys side, they also had team records broken and a state champion. Lucy was named WDA coach of the year in 2014.

In 2015, Lucy accepted a position as the head coach for the West Fargo Flyers Swim Club and helped grow the program from 100 to 200 athletes. The team had multiple records fall and had multiple state champions. Their sectional traveling team went from 1 athlete in 2015 to 15 by 2020.

Lucy was named coach of the year by the coaches of the NDLSC in 2016, 2018, and 2019. Lucy works at Bismarck Lumber as an estimator and assistant coach for the Aquastorm Swim Club and is finishing his degree through Black Hills State University in exercise science

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.