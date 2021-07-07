Mosquito aerial spray set to take place next week in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – With the small amounts of rain the city of Minot has received in the past month, some residents said they’ve noticed more mosquitoes in the area.

Summertime brings many outdoors, even those who are unwanted, like mosquitoes.

“Until the recent rainfall, they have pretty much been non-existent. After the few days that we’ve had rain, they are starting to populate a little bit more,” said Mike Crisp, Minot resident.

Officials at Minot Air Force Base said they have seen a large increase in mosquito counts, but it’s common for this time of year.

“We have some years where we’ll get record numbers, some years it’s really low. So, this is more or less on par with most years when you look over a long period of time,” said Lester Nicholas, Pest Management Supervisor at Minot Air Force Base.

After canceling the first round of aerial spraying due to small mosquito counts and budget issues, he city of Minot plans to do aerial spraying next week.

Spraying will be completed July 12-16 and times and location will depend on the weather and wind conditions.

Crews from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio and Minot Air Force Base will carry out the event

The city only supplies the chemicals for the crew, which cost the city nearly $80,000 a year for two rounds.

“We don’t pay anything for the actual flights, that’s actually a training simulation from the air national guard out of Youngstown, Ohio. So, we basically just pay for the chemical, we give them the chemical and they do the flights over the city,” said Derek Hackett, with Minot Public Information.

The spraying will have immediate effects.

“It is only affective while it’s in the air. So once it’s settled down to the ground it is no longer killing any insects. So, if the mosquitoes are out it will kill them, and it kills them really instantly, it’s not going to take days,” said Nicholas.

While it is not a permanent solution, it may provide some welcome relief for many and just in time for larger city events like the North Dakota State Fair.

The active chemical used for the aerial spraying is Naled, which is toxic to insects and honeybees.

The city will notify beekeepers ahead of the spray.

It poses minimal risks to people, pets and wildlife.

