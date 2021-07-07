More than 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has reached a vaccination milestone with truckers north of the border.

The 2,523 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Manitoba truck drivers as part of the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative.

There are 1,719 drivers that have received a first dose and 804 have received their second dose.

The state and province established a joint operations group to manage the initiative, with the North Dakota Department of Health providing nurses and other staff.

There is no cost to the state or province.

