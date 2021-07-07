Minot recycling transfer facility goes to bid

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved plans for a recycling transfer facility to go to bid at Tuesday’s meeting.

The facility is planned to be built out at the city landfill and will allow the Magic City to offer a curbside recycling program. Recyclables would be gathered at that facility to be shipped to an out-of-state facility.

“We basically, I think, had a general plan as to what recycling would look like. The big piece of the plan that’s missing is once we collect the waste here in the city of Minot, then that waste needs to get transported to Minneapolis,” said Public Works Assistant Director Jason Sorenson.

The project will also include moving the landfill entrance so truck traffic won’t drive through a residential neighborhood.

