Minot landfill study denied

Minot landfill
Minot landfill(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council struck down a proposed study to find a new location for the landfill somewhere within 20 miles of the city.

A few years ago the city expanded the current landfill. The expansion is expected to fill up in about 20 years.

Some council members voiced that they don’t think they’ll find a new location, and were hesitant to spend hundreds of thousands on the study.

“I just don’t feel at this time that it’s money well spent to start searching for those properties. I think that the funds can be used for something else,” said Minot Alderman Lisa Olson.

The council voted 5-2 to cancel the study and wait on the project.

