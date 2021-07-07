Minot K9 Lois to retire

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved the retirement of K9 Lois at their meeting Tuesday.

Handler Erik Laudenschlager recently resigned from the police force, and the dog has already served six years of what would’ve likely been a seven-year career.

The department said it would take too long to train Lois with a new handler.

“All of our K9′s are vital to our operation and offer a resource that we as human beings can’t fill,” said Minot Police Capt. Jason Sundbakken.

The department had three K9 officers including Lois.

They will work to replace her over the next year.

