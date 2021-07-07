Advertisement

Minot K9 Lois to retire

(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council approved the retirement of K9 Lois at their meeting Tuesday.

Handler Erik Laudenschlager recently resigned from the police force, and the dog has already served six years of what would’ve likely been a seven-year career.

The department said it would take too long to train Lois with a new handler.

“All of our K9′s are vital to our operation and offer a resource that we as human beings can’t fill,” said Minot Police Capt. Jason Sundbakken.

The department had three K9 officers including Lois.

They will work to replace her over the next year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal car crash
Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County
Zebra Mussels
Zebra Mussels discovered in Twin Lakes
North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota National Guard to support southwest border
Photo Credits - Carla Jean Falcon-Grile
Crews in Williston battle fire near fairgrounds late Saturday Night
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast

Latest News

Minot City Council
Minot recycling transfer facility goes to bid
Minot landfill
Minot landfill study denied
velva bridge
Velva bridge is closer to construction
Future road projects in Ward County