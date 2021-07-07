Advertisement

Mandan officers hope to get body cameras

Body camera
Body camera(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police departments across the state are vying for a grant that would allow officers to get body cameras. Body cameras are relatively scarce for North Dakota law enforcement departments, but Mandan Police hope to change that.

At Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Mandan officials gave the department the go-ahead to apply for the Department of Justice’s Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program, which could help pay for cameras. Officers say the addition would add a level of safety to their operations.

“It gives you more visual and sound, as to what’s going on when officers have contact with people, and it can help not only the public, but officers,” said Mandan Police Department Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

Mandan Police say getting officers outfitted with body cameras can be difficult and expensive. While cameras are relatively inexpensive, the data storage costs add up.

Up to 27.5 million dollars is available in grant funding. Departments expect awards to be given this fall.

