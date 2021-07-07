Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

fatal car crash
Man and child killed after crash in Mountrail County
Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County
North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota National Guard to support southwest border
Twenty-year prison sentence stands for Bismarck man
Nichole Egeberg
Ward County resident petitioning over second amendment, illegal immigration

Latest News

Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Condo collapse shifts to recovery operation; 10 more bodies recovered
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Teen on life support after deadly Iowa water ride accident
More than 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti in upheaval: President Moïse assassinated at home