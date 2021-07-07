Advertisement

Future road projects in Ward County

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D.- The Ward County Highway Department discussed a series of current and future projects Tuesday morning.

Many of the roads in the county are in need of a chip seal and overlay.

Two roads in Kenmare, County Road 1 and 2, will be on the list of projects next year and have not been paved in 20 years.

The roads are in need of a chip seal, giving it more years of service to the AG producers who commonly use those two roads

“Just basically providing an overlay, you are going to easily get 12 years out of it, maybe even up to 20, it really kind of depends on how bad mother nature is on it,” said Dana Larsen, one of the county’s engineers.

Larsen also said they will be focusing more on their projects in Carpio next year.

