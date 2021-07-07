Dickinson State University Sports Complex project plans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson resident Eric Kittelson is the father of a family of athletes.

”My kids are highly active in both the Dickinson Soccer Program and the Diamond Softball Program,” said Kittelson

He says his kids’ active lifestyles are why they’re looking forward to the upcoming sports complex on DSU’s former rodeo grounds. It will be a meaningful experience for his daughters.

”For them to grow up into a new field and facility and just be that highlight of this town is going to be awesome for them,” said Kittelson.

”More towards the Henry Biesiot Activities Center and Hawks Point is where we’re going to have the softball complex situated,” said Kyle Smith, DSU Heritage Foundation.

Right now it’s open land, but over time will be transformed into a sports complex.

Smith says the seven million dollar project will include soccer fields, softball fields and a concession area.

He says there is a growing number of student-athletes and a need for better fields in town.

”A much needed upgrade to our facilities, the North Complex where our softball team at the university and also the high school plays now is well-aged,” said Smith.

And by being close to the recreation center, high school and university, organizers hope to bring student-athletes of all ages together.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation, Dickinson State and Dickinson Public Schools are partners on the project.

The ground-breaking is set for spring of 2022.

