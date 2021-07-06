Advertisement

Wilton man accused of raping teen in Burleigh County

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Wilton man is in custody, accused of raping a 15-year-old in Burleigh County.

Bismarck Police say 31-year-old Perry Toineeta was linked to the rape with DNA evidence. The crime occurred in December 2020.

Court documents report that the victim said she was on her way to catch a bus when she blacked out. She told officers the next thing she remembered was waking up in a man’s apartment, dizzy with blurry vision.

Officers say Perry maintains that he never had sexual contact with the victim.

Perry is charged with corruption of a minor.

Perry also pleaded guilty in March for corruption of a minor and luring minors by computer in a different case.

