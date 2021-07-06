Williston students, families benefitting from expanded summer lunch program

WILLISTON, N.D. - The summer lunch program in Williston has been expanded, which has improved accessibility for families.

On weekdays, students and families are able to pick up a sack lunch at seven different locations, which is more than last year.

Food Services Director Lynelle Johnson says it thanks to a grant that allowed the department to transform a bus into a full-fledged kitchen, which helps keep food at the proper temperature.

They also partnered with the city’s parks and recreation department to be able to expand their area.

“Families that are coming to get meals for their students are so thankful for it. It’s one less hassle they have to worry about in the summertime. We have a variety of people that pick up meals and it’s really helping out families financially,” said Johnson.

The summer lunch program will be off this week but will return for the rest of the month.

A list of times and locations can be found on the Williston Basin School District 7 Facebook page.

